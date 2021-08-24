Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cottonwood, Murray by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 08:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cottonwood; Murray The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Murray County in southwestern Minnesota Western Cottonwood County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 900 AM CDT. * At 815 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Walnut Grove to near Dovray to Slayton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Slayton, Fulda, Westbrook, Jeffers, Chandler, Currie, Storden, Dovray, Lake Shetek State Park, Avoca, Iona and Hadley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH