As you have seen many times these past few months, there has been plenty of bear activity in the Berkshires and surrounding areas as folks from all over have been sharing their bear videos on Facebook and in Facebook groups. We have seen a variety of situations featuring our big furry friends including trios of bears walking up to front porches or bears knocking down trash cans. How about bears running up and down trees or bears sniffing and trying to eat cameras? Most of the videos show bears roaming around and looking for something to eat.