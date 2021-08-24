NSF Taps Danforth Center to Lead New Institute to Advance the Restoration of Natural and Agricultural Ecosystems

Newswise — ST. LOUIS, MO, August 24, 2021 — The Donald Danforth Plant Science Center today announced a $12.5 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to establish the New Roots for Restoration Biology Integration Institute (NRR-BII). Allison Miller, PhD, member, Danforth Center and professor of biology at Saint Louis University will serve as the Director of the NRR-BII, a collaboration between eight organizations involving 26 scientists and educators. The goal of the five-year research project is to integrate plant traits, communities, and the soil ecosphere to advance restoration of natural and agricultural ecosystems.