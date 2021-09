Keith Urban has been absent from the live stage for exactly 18 months. Tuesday night (August 24) changed that when he took to The ACM Party for a Cause concert. For the live show, which took place in Nashville, the country veteran, 53, appeared on stage without his guitar in tow and made a grand entrance that spoke volumes. Walking out onto the Ascend Amphitheater stage, Urban dropped to his knees, took in the moment and tapped on his heart. "Real people," he told the soldout crowd via PEOPLE. "It's the most amazing feeling being back on the live stage. This is my first time since February last year."