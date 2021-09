There's finally a light at the end of the Covid-19 tunnel, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci ⁠— but only if the "overwhelming majority of people" get vaccinated. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approved Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid vaccine on Monday. For Fauci, the White House's chief medical advisor, that means more Americans will feel comfortable getting vaccinated ⁠— and the U.S. could have enough control over Covid to return to some degree of normalcy by spring 2022.