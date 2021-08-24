Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Naughty by Nature celebrates 30th anniversary of 1991 platinum self-titled album

By Ken Simmons
wedr.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHip-hop legends Naughty by Nature are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 1991 platinum album with a book, documentary and NFT planned for later this year. "Although 30 years flew by, Naughty by Nature built the machine ready to travel through 30 more," group leader Treach says in a statement. "God is great."

www.wedr.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Treach
Person
Queen Latifah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Titled#Poetry#Nft#Flava Unit#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Musicrespect-mag.com

Hip-Hop Legends Naughty By Nature Celebrate 30 Years

Grammy Award winning, legendary Hip-Hop group Naughty By Nature are set to celebrate the 30 year anniversary of their self-titled album released in 1991. Few bands in music can boast about an almost 30 year career that has been both consistent and history making. Naughty By Nature, initially called New Style, began performing at talent shows and were discovered by fellow New Jersey native and then emerging Hip-Hop artist, Queen Latifah. Eventually signing the group to her management company Flavor Unit Management, Latifah helped them land a deal with Tommy Boy Records. Following the release of their self-titled debut album in 1991, Naughty By Nature quickly assaulted the music charts with the instant classic #1 hit “O.P.P.” The group quickly became crossover stars, bridging the gap between their Hip-Hop roots and the mainstream music world. To date, their success and longevity as a Hip-Hop band has been unparalleled. The trio went on to produce their follow-up albums that have become part of America’s Hip- Hop legacy: 19 Naughty III (1993), Poverty’s Paradise (1995) and Nature’s Fury (1999). Inevitably, a break-up in 1999 would lead to the group members each following different, yet equally successful, personal endeavors. As a producer, Kay Gee went onto produce award winning music with artists including: Luther Vandross, Notorious B.I.G, Jaheim, Next and Zhane. As an actor, Treach found success in film and television offering critically-acclaimed performances on HBO’s original series The Sopranos and OZ, along with Jason’s Lyric, Soul Food, the Hip-Hop cult-classic Juice and several other films. As the marketing genius behind the group, Vin Rock developed Naughty Gear, one of the first Hip-Hop inspired clothing lines. When he got a hold of the worldwide web, he mastered it with www.NaughtyByNature.com, further developing and expanding the reach of the Naughty brand.
CelebritiesBillboard

New Aaliyah Merch Celebrates 25th Anniversary of 'One in a Million' Album

A week after Aaliyah's multiplatinum sophomore album One in a Million finally arrived on streaming services, Blackground Records released a limited-edition merch collection to commemorate the album's 25th anniversary. The set, which was released Thursday (Aug. 26), includes baseball jersey, hoodies, sweats and more items that mirror the Princess of...
MusicComplex

OutKast Releases ‘ATLiens’ Merch to Celebrate Album’s 25th Anniversary

After announcing the release of an ATliens video game, OutKast announced today that they’re creating some special merch to celebrate the album’s 25th birthday. Set to drop this Friday alongside an expanded version of the group’s original 1996 breakout album, fans will be able to explore an e-commerce collection by Merch Traffic to commemorate the group’s groundbreaking project. Featuring custom-made clothing, hand-drawn art, and other novelty items, the one-of-a-kind merch was created to complement the rich, galactic world of ATliens.
MusicStereogum

Cypress Hill Celebrate Today’s 30th Anniversary Of Debut Album With New Remixes, Vinyl, Comic, Documentary

Cypress Hill’s self-titled debut album turns 30 years old today, and the iconic West Coast hip-hop group is going all in on the anniversary. There’s an expanded 30th anniversary edition of the LP featuring three bonus tracks, released on digital and vinyl and as a limited edition box set spread across six 7-inch singles with an 80-page booklet of liner notes and photos. And there’s another version on 12-inch vinyl that also comes with an original graphic novel called Tres Equis.
Celebritiesallkpop.com

Agust D is celebrating his 5th debut anniversary

It's been 5 years since Min Yoongi (BTS's Suga) decided to show the world his most real side: Agust D. With a mixtape released on August 15, 2016, containing 10 songs, Min Yoongi spoke up about his early years as a boy who dreamed of becoming a music producer, the failures he had been through and how these situations affected him to the point of dealing with mental health issues.
Los Angeles, CAJamBase

My Morning Jacket Announces New Self Titled Album & Shares Single

My Morning Jacket will issue a new self-titled studio album through ATO Records on October 22. The band previewed the LP by releasing its lead single and opening track, “Regularly Scheduled Programming,” as well as an accompanying video. The quintet assembled before the pandemic to record the album during two...
Musicleedaily.com

Christina Aguilera Celebrates The 22nd Anniversary Of Her Debut Album

Christina Aguilera is celebrating tight this time. The American artist has just announced the 22nd anniversary of her first studio album. A very special album that brought her to world showbiz; therefore, she will always have great affection for it. “Celebrating 22 years of my debut-my self-titled album!”The artist posted...
MusicComplex

Pusha-T Says His New Album Is Coming Soon at 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary Celebration

On Saturday, Jay-Z hosted a private event at the 40/40 Club to commemorate 18 years, as well as celebrate reopening its doors on Aug. 4 in New York. Hov planned on hiring 100 new staffers for his reopened 40/40 Club. Sources told Page Six in July that he would be paying them more than minimum wage and his reasons for reopening the club were to “stimulate the food and nightlife economy in NYC.”
Musicrespect-mag.com

RESPECT. Interview: Paris Bryant Talks Signing With Cinematic Music Group, Top 5 Rappers, Dream Collaboration + More

Paris Bryant has already recognized the power of a positive perspective against any and all adversity. The Maryland-born and Brooklyn-based rapper spreads light through the culture with an uplifting message lifted even higher by verbal gymnastics and soaring melodies. Despite a turbulent childhood, he embraced this outlook early on. As classmates drummed out beats on the lunch table, he developed his wordplay in real time during grade school. By nine-years-old, he picked up guitar before eventually learning keyboard. Music offered some stability as he bounced back and forth between living with his mom and dad. Following his mother’s second five-year incarceration, he moved to The Bronx with his grandmother at the age of twelve. New York felt like a culture shock as he dealt with bullying due to his southern accent and thrifted clothes.
Musicedmidentity.com

Leaving Laurel Touches Hearts with Self-Titled Debut Album

The debut album from Leaving Laurel isn’t just a collection of tunes that are rich in emotion, it’s a reminder that it’s okay to not be okay. There’s just something truly special when two brilliant minds in music come together to explore each other’s influences and create a body of work. This has been seen in the past by rising stars and legendary artists alike, but the pairing of Pierce Fulton and Gordon Huntley really is a match made in heaven. The two were friends before they ever decided to work together, first forming a relationship online before later becoming roommates – but when they finally found time to craft up some music in the studio together as Leaving Laurel the result was pure, unadulterated bliss.
Musicmxdwn.com

Dark Mark vs. Skeleton Joe Announce New Self-Titled Album for October 2021 Release

Dark Mark vs. Skeleton Joe announce their self titled album featuring Mark Lanegan from Screaming Trees and Joe Cardamone from The Icarus Line. After their previous single together, the announcement for a full length album brings excitement to the eyes of listeners, as it is promised that it will be the electronic, experimental music they’ve made together in the past. Dark Mark vs. Skeleton Joe will be out on October 15 via Rare Bird/ Kitten Robot Records. Lanegan and Cardamone explain how this project stemmed from the creation of their alter egos, Dark Mark and Skeleton Joe, “as if we’re now outcasts to our own creative selves,” (Cardamone).
MusicGuitar Player

Pearl Jam Celebrates 30th Anniversary of ‘Ten’ and 25th Anniversary of ‘No Code’ Today

If you are able, cast your mind back to 1991 and you may remember a slew of albums appearing within weeks of each other that would forever change the course of music. There was, of course, Nirvana’s Nevermind and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Blood Sugar Sex Magik (September 24); Guns N’ Roses' Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II (both released on September 17); and Metallica’s eponymous ‘Black Album’ (August 12). Not to mention the debut albums Leisure by Blur and Pretty on the Inside by Hole (August 26 and September 17, respectively).
Musicmxdwn.com

Diamanda Galás’ Self-Titled Album To Be Reissued in October 2021

Diamanda Galás announced she is reissueing her second album, Diamanda Galás (1984) on October 29th via Intravenal Sound Operations. Diamanda Galás can now be pre-ordered on the official website. A preview of both sides can be found on SoundCloud. Another name for Galás’ album would be Panoptikon, which is the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy