In his heyday, Bob Ross held the attention of America with the stroke of a paintbrush. Through the 1980s and early '90s, he established himself as the premiere instructional artist, leading watchers through a quick landscape via The Joy of Painting, which aired for 31 seasons on PBS affiliates across the nation. And though the last episode to air was in 1994, Ross's legacy hasn't only endured—it's experiencing a renaissance. Younger generations are finding Ross decades later. Is it his unfamiliar calming aesthetic? The lack of pomp and circumstance in a society that thrives off pomp and circumstance? Or maybe the killer hairdo?