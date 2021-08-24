Cancel
Look: Photo Of Urban Meyer On The Sideline Goes Viral

By Andrew Holleran
Urban Meyer hasn’t even coached an NFL regular season game yet, but he’s already one of the most-scrutinized head coaches in the league. Monday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars faced the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome. It was not a good performance from the Jaguars, who lost to the Saints, 23-21. Jacksonville’s first-team offense did not play well, as New Orleans led 23-3 in the third quarter, before a late rally by the backups.

The Spun

The Spun

