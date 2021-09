LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. In 2015 a 21 year old Dylann Roof walked into Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in South Carolina where parishioners welcomed him in while in prayer only for Dylann Roof to slaughter them horrifically in cold blood. Dylann Roof then when captured, unharmed, chose to defend himself in a court of law for the murderous hate crimes only to be found guilty and sentenced to death with no remorse for what he had done. So Dylann Roof while waiting for his judgement day that comes with a date found his way into a Federal Appeals Court asking for mercy from which a heinous crime that he doesn’t feel mercy for.