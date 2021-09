Halsey has released their fourth studio album. If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is out now via Capitol. The LP is produced by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and features contributions from a number of notable musicians. Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl plays drums on “Honey,” prolific session bassist Pino Palladino appears on “Lilith,” and Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham lays down guitar on “Darling.” In addition to her new album, Halsey has released an accompanying IMAX film, also titled If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Listen to the new LP below, and scroll down for the full list of credits.