Rep. Jim Jordan: CIA director negotiating with Taliban from 'position of total weakness'

WASHINGTON (SBG) - The Taliban said an extension of the U.S.’s August 31 deadline to withdraw military forces would result in “consequences.”. "They are in control of Kabul. That is the reality. That's the reality that we have to deal with," said Secretary of State Antony Blinken to CBS’s Face the Nation. There is an agreement with the U.S. and the Taliban to guarantee the safe passage of Americans to the Kabul airport, according to officials.