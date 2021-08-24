Cancel
'Jinnai-ryū Jūjutsu Rurōden Majima, Bazeru!!' Manga Ends in 21st Volume

Cover picture for the articleThe martial arts manga is a sequel to Niwano's earlier Jinnai-ryū Jūjutsu Butōden Majima-kun Suttobasu!! manga. While the earlier manga followed former delinquent turned aspiring martial artist Rei Majima in his journeys to test himself against various martial artists using his Jinnai-style jiujutsu, Jinnai Ryūjūjutsu Rurōden Majima, Bazeru!! is set six years after the end of that manga, and sees Majima returning to Japan after venturing to America to further his skills.

