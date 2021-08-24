'Jinnai-ryū Jūjutsu Rurōden Majima, Bazeru!!' Manga Ends in 21st Volume

My Hero Academia just made a special cameo at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, proving just how much of an international hit the series has become. Despite the fact that the Olympic Games are currently being held in Japan, it was actually the country of Spain that showed some major love to My Hero Academia in a video segment about the Olympic games. As you can see in the video segment below, a Spanish TV station used the now-iconic music of the My Hero Academia anime series for a video package about the Olympic games, and the results were as epic as you might expect!