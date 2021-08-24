Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Media, PA

Media FBI Break-in Commemoration on Target for Sept. 1

Posted by 
DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uGVmO_0bbET6EJ00

A Sept. 1 celebration commemorating the 1971 break-in at the Media field office of the FBI is on track, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY.org.

Fifty years ago, Bonnie Raines and Keith Forsyth and other antiwar activists broke in and took over 1,000 classified documents detailing illegal investigations of American citizens, including Martin Luther King, Jr.  and Malcolm X.

The mastermind behind the FBI break-in was Haverford College physics and math professor William Davidson.

The FBI surveillance extended even to Swarthmore College.

Hired FBI informers worked at the college listening to phone calls of professors and students and reporting it to the FBI. Every Black student at the college was under surveillance.

The release of the documents changed how the FBI conducted future investigations.

Now a historical marker at 1 Veterans Square will show where the break-in occurred.

Raines and Forsyth will be attending.

“I think that the value of the commemoration is for people to hear about this story, to be reminded of the kind of things that powerful people will do if they think they can get away with it. And to be reminded of our ability to fight back and to stop that,” Forsyth, now 71, said.

Read more at WHYY about the fascinating history surrounding the break-in.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
872K+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Media, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Media, PA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Cooper
Person
Malcolm X
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Swarthmore College#Haverford College#Davidson College#Commemoration#Target#Fbi#American#Whyy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy