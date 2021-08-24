Las Vegas pool clubs offer a variety of styles and amenities

(CNN) — Starting Wednesday, someone seeking an abortion in Texas found themselves in a dystopia worthy of "Brave New World." That's because Texas, with a measure signed into law by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, has authorized "any person" who does not work for the state or city government to bring a civil lawsuit against any doctor who performs an abortion after six weeks -- or anyone who aids or abets in the procedure. At the same time, Texas has rewritten the rules of civil lawsuits, changing where abortion providers can be forced to go to court, whether they can receive attorneys' fees and when they have standing to sue on their patients' behalf.