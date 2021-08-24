Las Vegas pool clubs offer a variety of styles and amenities
Intimate and upscale is the name of the pool game at the 16,000 square-foot Liquid. There are more than 30 daybeds that dot the space and more than 80 comfy chaise lounges to get your tanning on. For those that want to experience a real VIP moment, book one of the eight large cabanas located on the elevated level. The cabanas come with their own private dipping pool and are loaded with amenities and plenty of space for larger parties. Liquid also offers a shaded restaurant and bar area. Aria, 702.590.9979.lasvegasmagazine.com
Comments / 0