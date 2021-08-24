Do You Bite Your Nails? Here's How This Bad Habit Changes Their Structure Over Time
Health professionals also explain why people bite their nails in the first place—and how to get yours back in shape if you do succumb to this habit. There are several beauty-related bad habits that people do nearly every day, almost mindlessly. Some are nervous ticks while others are directly related to other health conditions. Biting your nails, however, actually falls under both categories. And this common habit is one that's definitely worth breaking, since it could lead to nail damage and cause other health issues over time. Ahead, experts explain how this habit develops and how to combat it moving forward.www.marthastewart.com
Comments / 0