This has been a very solemn week in our country as 13 U.S service members were killed in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday. The news is sad for our country as a whole but for the friends and families of these service members it is horrific and unimaginable. The more I read and learn about these 13 people the more tears uncontrollably pour down my cheeks. The average age of these brave soldiers was 22 years old. These men and women had wives, husbands, children, parents, friends and so much more life to live. I'm finding it hard to find the right words and I keep find myself saying "it isn't fair" over and over again.