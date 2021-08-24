The Makings of a Black Hair Desert

Chicago native Jessi Dean believes that the “proof is in the hair” and offers a full range of hair care solutions, including custom wigs, hairpieces, and extensions through the Jessi Dean Human Hair Extension brand. Twenty years of experience coupled with a highly developed sense of style, color, and form has garnered Jessi a loyal customer base and a budding career as Department head for major film and television productions including MGM’s ‘Candyman’ produced by Jordan Peele, FOX’s ‘Next,’ Netflix’s ‘Beats,’ and CBS’ ‘The Red Line.’ Jessi’s has also styled hair for HBO’s ‘Lovecraft Country,’ Showtime’s ‘The Chi,’ ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show,’ and FOX’s ‘The Big Leap.’ Coming up, Jessi’s work can be seen in Starz’s ‘Power Book IV: Force’ and Apple TV+’s ‘The Shining Girls,’ starring Phillipa Soo and Elisabeth Moss.
