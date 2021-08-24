Injective Releases an Integrated User Interface for DeFi-related Functions
In a recent rebrand a month ago, the Injective community sought to “represent a culmination of progress while beginning a new age of interoperability”. Injective has released its very own integrated platform called Injective Hub for Decentralized Finance (DeFi) related topics. This user interface will serve as a one-stop destination for wide-ranging functions such as staking, governance, and wallets.www.coinspeaker.com
