Injective Releases an Integrated User Interface for DeFi-related Functions

In a recent rebrand a month ago, the Injective community sought to “represent a culmination of progress while beginning a new age of interoperability”. Injective has released its very own integrated platform called Injective Hub for Decentralized Finance (DeFi) related topics. This user interface will serve as a one-stop destination for wide-ranging functions such as staking, governance, and wallets.

CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

