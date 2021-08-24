Injective Releases an Integrated User Interface for DeFi-related Functions

SharePoint's collaboration and communications features aren't just for Windows users–learn how users with Apple hardware can also take advantage of those benefits. The COVID-19 pandemic and corresponding need to maintain operations by working remotely has placed a priority on team collaboration and communication. With Microsoft SharePoint's support for iOS, iPadOS and macOS, professionals using iPhones, iPads and Macs can participate the same as colleagues using PCs and Windows regardless of where the work is performed.