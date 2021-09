NBA summer league officially ended Tuesday night.. As of now, all 30 teams look forward to opening night tip off on October 19. Very few moves remain to be made in free agency, and this has given teams a chance to see what their roster may be. One team somewhat left in the dust is the Indiana Pacers. A large power shift occurred in the Eastern conference in free agency; several teams spent big to go all in on this upcoming season. Unsurprisingly, the Pacers were not one of these teams. They retained TJ McConnell, but allowed Doug McDermott to join the Spurs. With multiple players becoming free agents after the 2021-22 season, the Pacers need to figure out how competitive they can truly be in the Eastern conference.