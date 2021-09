Through two seasons of the Odell Beckham Jr. experiment in Cleveland, things have not gone according to plan. He struggled through the first seven games of last season, averaging under 50 receiving yards per game, and once his season ended with a torn ACL, the Browns offense seemed to take off, as they averaged over 29 points in their final 8 games (including playoffs). Thus, there’s a growing, and widely accepted, notion that OBJ is bad for Cleveland, and Baker Mayfield performs better without the need to throw to his biggest star.