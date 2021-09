Authorities are looking for the person responsible for attacking a young couple in their Oregon home last month, killing the husband and seriously injuring his wife. Travis and Jamilyn Juetten were sleeping their home in rural Marion County on Aug. 13. Shortly after 3 a.m., a masked intruder broke in and began to attack them. Travis, 26, died from multiple stab wounds. Jamilyn, 24, was seriously injured after being stabbed 19 times.