Delaware County in Top 100 Best Counties to Live in Nation, 4th in PA

Delaware County is one of the best counties to live in Pennsylvania as well as one of the top 100 in the nation, according to a new report by Niche.

To determine the ranking, Niche compared counties in the country based on relevant metrics, such as public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities.

Delaware County came in as the fourth-best county to live in Pennsylvania and placed at No. 95 nationwide. It earned an A+ Overall Niche grade.

It earned an A+ in public schools, night life, and being good for families. Delaware County earned an A- in diversity, a B for jobs and a B- for housing.

Delco ranked high thanks in part to its excellent schools , a plethora of outdoor places to enjoy , healthy residents , and plenty of job opportunities, especially for young professionals . It is also more diverse than the majority of counties in Pennsylvania and a great place to raise a family .

The county’s cost of living is also not too high, with a median home value of $244,400, which is slightly higher than the national median of $217,500. The average median household income of $74,477 is also slightly above the national average which is $62,843.

