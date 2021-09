Non-binary artist, PLEXXAGLASS has debuted their new single “Tall,” a towering single about perseverance and finding yourself despite the growing pains. Atmospheric, slow building and illuminated by strong vocals, PLEXXAGLASS opens up their soul to share some of the pain they’ve gone through, but also the strength they’ve found in learning to get back up again. With a beautiful and haunting performance and lyrics that uplift, the tune is an anthem for anyone struggling in life and is a reminder that they can rise above if they find their inner strength.