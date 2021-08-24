Cancel
Michigan State

More than 20% of recent COVID cases, hospitalizations have been among Michigan’s fully vaccinated

By Justin P. Hicks
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 8 days ago
A growing percentage of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are among fully vaccinated individuals as the more infectious delta variant continues to spread. In the last 30 days, vaccinated individuals in Michigan have represented 23.4% cases, 28.1% of hospitalizations, and nearly 15.4% of COVID-19 deaths, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That’s 6,151 out of 26,272 total cases, 198 out of 704 total hospitalizations, and 10 out of 65 deaths.

