Obituaries

Ruth Peterson Higgins

 8 days ago

Ruth Peterson Higgins, age 94, of the Big Creek Community, passed away on August 22nd, 2021. Ruth was of the great generation that raised her children to go to church and love God, to cook, farm, sew, and grow a garden. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren remember the switches she used to correct them.

Obituaries
EntertainmentPosted by
Praise 93.3

Gospel Legend Lee Williams Passes Away

Gospel legend Lee Williams of the The Spiritual QC's died this morning. He was the lead singer of the award winning, quartet gospel group originating from Tupelo, Mississippi which has been in existence since 1968. Lee Williams and the Spiritual QC's went from being a part-time gospel group to recording...
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Wendy Marie Williams

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Wendy Marie Williams, 39, of Natchez, who died August 15, 2021 at Merit Health in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2021, at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery Natchez, officiated by Pastor Joe Pickett under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Grand Ridge, FLjacksoncountytimes.net

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson of Grand Ridge, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Monday, August 9, 2021 in Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation Center in Defuniak Springs, Florida. Mrs. Johnson was a member of the Saint Rose African Methodist Episcopal Church. She retired from River Valley Nursing Home...
Effingham, ILEffingham Radio

Iris Ruth Stewart, 91

On August 21, 2021, Iris Ruth Stewart “Grandma Mud” was called to heaven at the Effingham Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Effingham surrounded by her loving family. Iris was born on September 15, 1929, in Mode, the daughter of Bernard “Popeye” and Mildred “MeMe” Gruenewald. Iris enjoyed doting on...
Merrill, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Ruth H. Radlinger

Ruth H. Radlinger, 100, of Merrill, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, while residing at Pine Crest Nursing Home. Ruth was born July 24, 1921, in Park Falls, daughter of the late William and Ella (Schalefke) Oesterreich. She married Roman Radlinger on January 3, 1940, at St. Anthony’s Rectory in Park Falls. He preceded her in death on June 8, 2013. Ruth assisted her husband at Radlinger Oil Company as a bookkeeper. Ruth was the former owner and operator of Park City Liquor in Merrill, and she also owned and operated a dress shop, first in Minocqua then moving the shop to Tomahawk. To say the least, Ruth was an avid bowler throughout Merrill and the state of Wisconsin. She was the secretary of the Merrill Women’s Bowling Association for many years. She organized the Merrill couples Doghouse tournament at Les & Jim’s and was the co-founder of the Northeastern Wisconsin Non-Pro Tournament and originated the State Seniors Bowling tournament. Ruth was instrumental in helping create the Channel 7 Ladies and Men’s Pinbuster tournaments annually held throughout central Wisconsin. Ruth was a charter member of the State 600 Club. In 1994, Ruth was recognized for bowling in 50 state tournaments. She was the first bowler to be inducted into the Merrill Bowling Hall of Fame. Ruth received the Wisconsin Women Bowling Writers President’s Award and was honored for her 25 years of service as the Merrill WBA secretary-treasurer. Raised on a golf course in Park Falls, Ruth could be found on the golf course during the summer months. After retirement Ruth and Roman enjoyed traveling.
Pipestone, MNedgertonenterprise.com

MARILYN SMITH

Funeral services for Marilyn Smith, 75, of Pipestone, Minn., were held August 5, at the Christian Reformed Church in Pipestone. Interment was in the New Woodlawn Cemetery in Pipestone. Marilyn Joy Smith was born to Henry W. and Henrietta (Pater) Spronk on June 5, 1946, in Pipestone, Minn. She was...
Hummelstown, PAthesunontheweb.com

Harold D. Chubb

Harold D. Chubb departed this earth on Monday, July 26, 2021 to be with his Savior, Jesus, at age 89. He was the son of the late Halley and Anna (Noll) Chubb. He married the love of his life, Nancy J. Hershey, and they recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

RIP Timothy J. Donahue

Timothy J. Donahue, age 37, of Hyannis, Massachusetts, passed away unexpectedly on August 9, 2021. Timothy was born in Newport to Timothy and Marie (Mahoney) Donahue. Timothy attended Rogers High School where he was a talented athlete and worked most recently as a painter and carpenter. He enjoyed the beach, spending time with his close group of friends, watching football with his family, and raising his beloved dog, Mooch.
Imlay City, MItricitytimes-online.com

Janice K. Fowler

Janice K. Fowler passed away July 28, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Janice graduated from Clarkston High School in 1983. She attended Oakland Community College, where she obtained her Registered Nursing degree and was the president of her class graduating in 1989. She worked at St. Joseph Hospital in Pontiac. Janice started at Bay Nursing in 1997 as a RN field case manager and Director of Nursing. She retired in 2020 after caring and serving many patients for over 30 years. Janice loved the outdoors and working around her yard, including gardening. She enjoyed kayaking on the Au Sable River and local lakes. She loved watching wildlife in her yard, including bird watching, and she had many bluebird boxes where they would nest each year. She loved spending time with her family and will be missed by many.
kmaland.com

Dorothy Ann Horton

The family of Dorothy Ann Horton of Sidney, formerly of New Market and Clarinda, would like to wish her a very Happy Birthday on August 26th. We Love You! From Bill & Susayne, Randy & Jennie, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and John & Elaine. For those who would like to join us in wishing her a Happy Birthday, please send your cards to:
Columbus, INRepublic

Kathleen R. Smith

Kathleen R. Smith, 89, of Columbus, passed from this life at 6:39am, August 3, 2021, at Otterbein Senior Life in Franklin. Mrs. Smith was the widow of Normand C. Smith. Arrangements are incomplete at Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home.
Indianapolis, INTribTown.com

Richard Ellis Johnson

Richard Ellis Johnson, 78, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed from this life to his eternal life on August 9, 2021. He was born on April 14, 1943 in Patoka, Indiana to Ellis and Margaret Beck Johnson. After graduating from Patoka High School, Dick attended Vincennes University and finished his Bachelors and Masters Degrees at Indiana State University. He spent 35 devoted years teaching middle school and coaching girls and boys athletics at Greensburg, Seymour, and Princeton, Indiana. Dick is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Barbara (Babs) Johnson, three children, David, Ellen, and Becky, granddaughter Gabby, and daughter-in-law Jen. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Jerry Redman, Judy Miser, Martha Nell Clouse and Kate Davis and by his brother, Bruce Johnson. At age twelve Dick chose Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He was a member of Patoka United Methodist Church, until moving to Indianapolis in 2016 when he transferred his membership to Center United Methodist Church. Supporting missions programs was important to Dick, particularly Gospelink and Wheeler Mission Ministry in Indianapolis. Favorite pastimes were following St. Louis Cardinal baseball and IU basketball.
Kitty Hawk, NCthecoastlandtimes.com

Judy Christine Roughton

Kitty Hawk – Judy Christine Hildebrand Roughton passed away peacefully on August 15, 2021 at the age of 65. She was preceded in death by parents, Robert W. Hildebrand and Helen Garafola Hildebrand, and sisters Marcy Lee Hildebrand and Kathleen Hildebrand. She is survived by her partner, Ray Townsend; and her siblings, Mary Auth, Jeannie C. Prew, Richard Hildebrand, and Robert Hildebrand.
Mentone, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Linda L. Besson Cochran

MENTONE – Linda L. Besson Cochran, 83, of Mentone, passed at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Kosciusko Community Hospital of Warsaw. Linda was born on April 12, 1938, in Warsaw, to the late William Earl and Leona Leininger Besson. She was raised by her father, and, after her mother’s passing, her stepmother, Lela. She was married on May 20, 1961, in Mentone, to William "Bill" M. Cochran, who preceded her in death on March 15, 2018.
Amherst, OHChronicle-Telegram

Edward J. Scott

Edward 'Eddie' Scott, 48, of Amherst, passed away unexpectedly Monday, August 16, 2021 at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain. He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Alexana 'Ali' Scott; children, Alexis, Jacob and Sofia Scott; parents, Ronald and Rae Ann (nee Stanziano) Scott and brothers, Robert (Tressie) and Adam (Jessica) Scott.
Nashua, IAmanchesterpress.com

Larry and Carol Gilson

Larry and Carol Gilson are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. Larry Gilson and Carol Holtz were married Aug. 26, 1961 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. They have three children: Eric (Carol), Brad (Cindy), and Greg; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Help them celebrate on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021...
Saint George, UTstgeorgeutah.com

Leland Samuels Johanson

The best husband, father, grandfather, brother, son and friend peacefully left this life surrounded by family on Aug. 21, 2021. Leland Samuels Johanson mortal journey began in Willows, California on July 5, 1933. The son of Walter and Henrietta Samuels Johanson, he was raised in the San Francisco Bay area. After graduating from Burlingame High, he served in the Korean War infantry from 1953-1954.
West Branch, MIogemawherald.com

Judith Ann Klemetti

Judith Ann Klemetti, age 77, died on Sunday August 8, 2021. She was the daughter of Neoma Norton Reid of West Branch, MI. Judy was born October 21, 1943, and grew up in West Branch, MI, where she graduated with the Ogemaw Class of 1961. She loved traveling with her...
Sweet Springs, MOkmmo.com

CODY DIERKING

Cody Austin Dierking, 22, of rural Sweet Springs, MO, passed away Friday, August 20, in rural Grand Pass. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 27, at First Baptist Church, 8 North Odell Avenue in Marshall, with William W. Harlow officiating. Burial will follow in Blackburn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church.
RelationshipsGrand Island Independent

Donald and DeEtte Lukasiewicz

Donald and DeEtte Lukasiewicz were married Aug. 28, 1971. Their family celebration was in June 2021 in Florida. They have two daughters and five grandchildren, all of St. Paul, Jami and Kurt Wemhoff, Cash and Oakley; Lisa and Jason Porter, Luke, Macy and Broc.

Comments / 0

