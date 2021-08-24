Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida lab investigates different coronavirus strains in US

News4Jax.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe delta variant is now the most dominant coronavirus strain in the U.S. It is 55% more transmissible than the alpha strain and patients are twice as likely to end up in the hospital.

www.news4jax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strains#Delta#Alpha#U S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Grocery & SupermaketPopculture

Walmart Locations Closing Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases

In order to combat the skyrocketing coronavirus cases, particularly in the South, Walmart is temporarily closing some locations in order to do some deep cleaning. Locations in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, and elsewhere have been shutting down for a few days to handle special sanitization and cleaning protocols. Most of these locations are still running curbside service through the pharmacies while the stores themselves are closed.
Florida StateEverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: J&J Booster Produces Major Immune Response, COVID-19 Closes Small Texas Town, Florida Is Only State With More Deaths Now Than Before, Vax-Resistant Strain Likely to Emerge Says Pfizer CEO, Unvaccinated 5 Times More Likely to Get Virus

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 10:47 p.m. on August 25, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 213,809,638 (up from 212,892,985 Tuesday) Total deaths worldwide: 4,461,819 (up from 4,447,156 Tuesday) Total...
WorldThe Independent

Wuhan orders entire population to test for Covid-19 after rare outbreak

Authorities in Wuhan have ordered the entire population to test for Covid-19 following a rare outbreak in the city. Seven locally transmitted cases have been recorded for the first time in more than a year, in the same area coronavirus was first discovered in 2019. China is currently seeing one...
Public Healthgeneticliteracyproject.org

Taboo: Why has Africa emerged as the global coronavirus ‘Cold Spot’ — and why are we afraid to talk about it?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The first COVID-19 case in Africa was confirmed on February 14th, 2020, in Egypt. The first in sub-Saharan Africa appeared in Nigeria soon after. Health officials were united in a near-panic about how the novel coronavirus would roll through the world’s second most populous continent. By mid-month, the World Health Organization (WHO) listed four sub-Saharan countries on a “Top 13” global danger list because of direct air links to China. Writing for the Lancet, two scientists with the Africa Center for Disease Control outlined a catastrophe in the making:
Florida StateMiami Herald

COVID-19 deaths straining some Florida hospital morgues

Mounting deaths from the latest surge in COVID-19 have strained capacity at hospital morgues and funeral homes across central Florida. While Florida's record levels of new cases and hospitalizations for the disease have leveled off over the past week, averages of daily reported deaths have continued to climb. Hospitals in Florida have reported to the federal government that roughly 279 patients have died every day for the past week, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, though that figure includes deaths suspected, but not yet confirmed to have been, from COVID-19. The figure just a month ago was 52 deaths per day.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

2,599 Fully Vaccinated People Contract COVID-19 In South Korea

More than 2,500 people in South Korea have been diagnosed with COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated against the virus, health authorities announced Tuesday. At least 2,599 fully vaccinated individuals in South Korea tested positive for COVID-19 as of Aug. 18, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KCDA) was cited as saying by China’s state-run news platform Xinhua Net.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Thailand to explore injecting coronavirus vaccines under skin

BANGKOK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Thailand is studying the possibility of injecting coronavirus vaccines under the skin to try to stretch its limited supply, a health official said on Thursday, as the country races to inoculate the public faster amid a worsening epidemic. "Our previous experience shows that intradermal injections...
KidsPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Coronavirus: What are the symptoms of the delta variant in children?

The rise of the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus has parents and school officials on edge as thousands of children head back to the classroom for the school year. While the coronavirus, which caused the pandemic in March 2020, spread around the world quickly, hitting mainly adults, the delta variant seems to be hitting younger people, 50 million of whom in the United States are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Coronavirus Today: A tale of two Americas

Good evening. I’m Amina Khan, and it’s Friday, Aug. 6. Here’s what’s happening with the coronavirus in California and beyond. It’s become clear that the pandemic has split the country into two Americas: one that considers the virus a critical threat and embraces vaccines, masking and other public health measures, and one that does not. But few probably feel the split as acutely as healthcare workers caring for patients in coronavirus hotspots.
Worldtelegraphherald.com

World Health Organization: 4 million new coronavirus cases reported globally

GENEVA -- There were more than 4 million new COVID-19 cases reported globally in the last week, driven mostly by spikes in the Middle East and Asia. That’s according to the World Health Organization’s latest weekly report on the pandemic. The U.N. health agency said today infections have been increasing...
TravelKVOE

CORONAVIRUS: KDHE adjusts travel quarantine list, mass gathering policy

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has reset the travel quarantine list. KDHE has added Louisiana to the list. It has also removed several countries, including Botswana, British Virgin Islands, Cuba, Cyprus, Gibraltar, Jersey and the United Kingdom. The current list of quarantine locations and travel times:. *Traveled on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy