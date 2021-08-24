Cajun Shrimp Pasta Alfredo Recipe
According to popular legend, fettuccini Alfredo, a now-classic creamy pasta dish, was invented in the early 20th century out of the love of a man, Alfredo di Lelio, for his wife, who was either pregnant with child no. 2 and too beset by morning sickness to enjoy eating much of anything else or exhausted and weakened after the birth of the couple's first son. Either way, the Parmesan-laden recipe entered the world with love, and so it's only appropriate that Angela Latimer, the recipe developer behind Bake It With Love, has come up with this modern twist featuring the heat of Cajun seasoning.www.mashed.com
Comments / 1