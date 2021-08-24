Cancel
Tunisia's president extends decree giving him full power

By BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA
bigrapidsnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s president has prolonged the special powers he granted himself a month ago when he began ruling by decree after firing the prime minister, freezing parliament and lifting the immunity of lawmakers. President Kais Saied had been expected to step back within 30 days, the time...

