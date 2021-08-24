A car struck and killed a male pedestrian in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

On early Monday morning, a male pedestrian lost his life after being hit by a car near Cave Creek and Cactus roads.

As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian crash took place just before 4 a.m. Preliminary reports suggested that the man was crossing the street when he was fatally struck by a vehicle going on Cactus Road.

