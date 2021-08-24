Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

A car struck and killed a male pedestrian in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fN3m1_0bbEOuW900
A car struck and killed a male pedestrian in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

On early Monday morning, a male pedestrian lost his life after being hit by a car near Cave Creek and Cactus roads.

As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian crash took place just before 4 a.m. Preliminary reports suggested that the man was crossing the street when he was fatally struck by a vehicle going on Cactus Road.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

A car struck and killed a male pedestrian in Phoenix

August 24, 2021

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cave Creek, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Accidents
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
Spokane, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

25-year-old Zachary Cantafi killed in a bicycle crash on SR-395 (Spokane, WA)

On Sunday night, 25-year-old Zachary Cantafi was killed in a bicycle crash on SR-395. As per the initial information, the wreck took place on SR-395 in which a bicycle and two cars were involved. The preliminary investigation revealed that 25-year-old Zachary Cantafi was crossing the intersection while riding on a bicycle when 55-year-old Stephanie Graybeal reportedly struck the bicyclist.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Nationwide Report

A rear-end crash killed 2 people, blocking I-15 south of Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

On Monday morning, two people lost their lives following a rear-end crash that shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Jean. The preliminary reports showed that a northbound Honda crashed into an 18-wheeler from behind just before 7 a.m. The reports further said that the driver of the Honda could not lower the speed in time to avoid the crash. The Honda came to rest in the dirt shoulder of the road due to the impact.
Lynden, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

2 people injured after a rollover accident in Lynden (Lynden, WA)

On Tuesday, a rollover crash hospitalized two people in Lynden. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Front Street and 19th Street at around 5:15pm after a T-bone crash. On arrival, emergency responders found a mid-sized SUV upside down in the middle of the intersection. The 2 occupants of the vehicle required help to be freed from their seatbelts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy