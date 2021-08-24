Cancel
As Lawmakers Indefinitely Postpone Wildfire Oversight Hearing, Internal Emails Reveal Cal Fire Chief Ordered Key Document Pulled from the Internet

By Scott Rodd
capradio.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia lawmakers indefinitely postponed a planned oversight hearing last week that was intended to examine Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration’s track record on wildfire prevention, as the state continues to burn. A bipartisan group of lawmakers called for the hearing after an investigation from CapRadio and NPR’s California Newsroom revealed the...

