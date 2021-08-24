Cancel
Ocala, FL

Celebrity's Soul Food Opens Flagship Restaurant in Ocala, Sept. 3

By Celebrity's Soul Food
franchising.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHosts a red carpet affair to celebrate grand opening. OCALA, FL, August 24, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ - Celebrity's Soul Food®, a soul food chain, is bringing its legendary recipes and best-in-class service to Ocala, FL with the opening of its first restaurant. Franchisee partner Rudolph Rolle will be leading the Central Florida team with the guidance of Celebrity's Soul Food's co-founders and top executives Dr. Fredrick and Taja Jacobs. The new restaurant is located at 2237 SW 19th Ave Rd, Suite 102 and will be celebrating its grand opening on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 12 p.m. The event will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Ocala County Chamber & Economic Partnership and other festivities to commemorate the day.

