Earlier News

But then, COVID-19. Pandemics do not distinguish between generational boundaries. Gen Z’s COVID experience includes much of the same massive disruption and fears that their older siblings, parents and grandparents have had to bear. Just as parents juggled working from home, students, too, had to do their jobs (studying) with fewer resources and more distractions. Students with paying part-time jobs to support tuition and living expenses found themselves out of work, leaving some with new or worsened housing and food insecurities. Originally considered at lower risk for the disease, Gen Z students have watched peers test positive, get sick, be hospitalized and some even die. They have been wrestling with the same uncertainty, lack of in-person social interaction and concerns about the health and safety of themselves and their loved ones. In the COVID context you could replace “Gen Z” with the name of any generation before them, and the majority of generational characteristics would all match, differentiated only by magnitude.