Earlier News

Sacred Heart University is starting a B.A. in music. Samford University is starting a joint doctor of pharmacy and master of science in nutrition program. University of Central Florida is starting a master of science in themed experience. August 24, 2021. David S. Birdsell, dean of the Austin W. Marxe...

UConn Names Next Austin Chair

The University of Connecticut has named Morgaen L. Donaldson, a renowned scholar of educational leadership and policy, as the next Philip E. Austin Endowed Chair. The Austin Chair was endowed by a group of alumni and supporters to recognize President Emeritus Austin’s many contributions to the University, leading UConn’s transformation into its present status as a top public university in the nation. As the 13th president, serving from 1996 to 2007, Austin led the University through a five-fold growth in the endowment, an increased reputation for academic excellence, national athletic success, and many other points of pride.
COVID-19 Roundup: Professor Quits Midclass

A professor at the University of Georgia, who has previously retired but was hired back to teach an upper-level psychology course, quit the course midclass last week because a student refused to wear a face mask correctly. The student arrived without a mask and was given one to wear, but...
Auburn University announces search for next president, no timeline set for new hire

Auburn University has begun looking for its 21st president. Board of Trustees Member Wayne Smith released a letter Wednesday announcing the search for the new president and said an exploratory committee had already selected Greenwood/Asher & Associates, LLC, an executive search firm that has conducted president and chancellor searches for several universities around the nation, to assist the university with recruiting presidential candidates.
Weekly Wisdom | UCF President Alexander Cartwright

Enjoy this inspiring conversation with UCF President Alexander Cartwright, Bridget Burns from University Innovation Alliance, and Marjorie Valbrun from Inside Higher Ed on Monday, August 30th at 9:30 am pacific/ 12:30 pm eastern. Weekly Wisdom features quick interviews with sitting college presidents and chancellors designed to distill wisdom and insights...
Brandman University, adult-serving online institution, to become UMass Global

In March 2019, the president of the University of Massachusetts system announced with great fanfare that it planned to create an online-only college that would become one of a handful of major national players in online education with strong regional footholds. "The time to act is now," Martin Meehan said at the time.
Clark University appoints Kendall Isaac, J.D., Ed.D., as first general counsel in school’s history

Today, Clark University President David Fithian ’87 announced the appointment of Kendall Isaac, J.D., Ed.D., as the University’s first general counsel in Clark’s history. In addition to serving as the University’s chief legal officer, Isaac will assume the role of vice president, secretary of the University, and assistant secretary of the Board of Trustees. He will join Clark on October 15, 2021.
Elon University Class of 2020 to return for in-person commencement

A graduate stands in line to receive her diploma on May 21, 2021. Like other universities across the country, Elon University’s class of 2020 was unable to hold an in-person commencement ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, after a year and a half of planning, the class of 2020 will return to campus for the long-awaited event on Sept. 5 Under the Oaks.
Faculty in the News, Aug. 31

NOTE: Faculty, if you are interviewed and quoted by news media, or if your work has been cited, and you have an online link to the article or video, please let us know. Contact us at news@csusb.edu. CSUSB professor interviewed for an article about dating and relationships after divorce. Inside...
Rising COVID-19 Numbers at North Carolina Universities

ABC11 News reported on COVID-19 numbers at North Carolina universities, which are rising with the return of students. North Carolina State University has had 348 COVID-19 cases in August. Half of those cases were detected in the last 10 days. More than 500 students are in isolation and quarantine. The...
Another Way to Evaluate a College

The new Netflix dramedy The Chair is easy to criticize. Aren’t the characters an assortment of academic stereotypes? Among male professors, there’s the debauched, dissipated middle-aged male who has failed to live up to his potential; the over-the-hill, out-of-touch aged pedant; and the dissolute prima donna. Then there’s the female caricature -- dowdy, neurotic and sexually repressed. And not surprisingly, there’s the sexually alluring female student, obsessed with a male faculty member.
Auburn University teams with Tuskegee University for STEM student research opportunities

A new collaboration between Auburn University and Tuskegee University aims to provide opportunities for Tuskegee students to explore new educational and career paths through STEM—science, technology, engineering and mathematics—research mentorships with Auburn graduate students and faculty. Maria Soledad Peresin, associate professor of forest biomaterials in Auburn’s School of Forestry and...
Tech ranked highest public in Louisiana Best College Rankings 2022

Niche.com is the “market leader in connecting colleges and schools with students and families.” The rankings are based on reviews from students and alumni along with analysis of academic, admissions, financial, and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education. Factors considered include acceptance rate, quality of professors, average...
Friday Fragments

-- I was surprised to see the news of Freeman Hrabowski’s retirement. He’s the longtime president of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and probably the public speaker I’d least want to follow. Hrabowski has been a forceful, charismatic and highly effective advocate for equity in higher education for decades....
ASU ranked in top 8% of universities worldwide

Times Higher Education list also puts university in top 50 in US. Times Higher Education rankings released today place Arizona State University in the top 8% of worldwide universities, and among the top 50 in the United States. ASU tied for No. 132 out of 1,662 institutions across the globe,...
Is Your College Communications Strategy Ready for Gen Z 2.0?

But then, COVID-19. Pandemics do not distinguish between generational boundaries. Gen Z’s COVID experience includes much of the same massive disruption and fears that their older siblings, parents and grandparents have had to bear. Just as parents juggled working from home, students, too, had to do their jobs (studying) with fewer resources and more distractions. Students with paying part-time jobs to support tuition and living expenses found themselves out of work, leaving some with new or worsened housing and food insecurities. Originally considered at lower risk for the disease, Gen Z students have watched peers test positive, get sick, be hospitalized and some even die. They have been wrestling with the same uncertainty, lack of in-person social interaction and concerns about the health and safety of themselves and their loved ones. In the COVID context you could replace “Gen Z” with the name of any generation before them, and the majority of generational characteristics would all match, differentiated only by magnitude.
Letter to the editor: To President Ora Hirsch Pescovitz, Chief of Staff Joshua Merchant, Provost Britt Rios-Ellis, and the Board of Trustees

To President Ora Hirsch Pescovitz, Chief of Staff Joshua Merchant, Provost Britt Rios-Ellis, and the Board of Trustees:. This is an expression of the severe broken-heartedness, confusion, and betrayal I feel as a result of the unjust treatment of Oakland University faculty. As a 2020 OU graduate, I am a proud Golden Grizzly. I continue to connect with many of my peers and professors, and I still reach out to certain professors for life and career advice. Despite the fact that I’ve moved all the way to South Carolina, it truly feels like I never left. That is the power of this thriving community.
Southwest Baptist Drops Effort to Amend Governance Document

Southwest Baptist University in Missouri has dropped its efforts to amend a governance document to name the Missouri Baptist Convention the sole corporate member of the university, a move meant to shore up the convention’s control over the institution. The withdrawn amendments to the university’s articles of agreement also sought...

