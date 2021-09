All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This year, I made a vow to start really working on my skin, a journey that would include trying new treatments and products for the first time. So, I've experienced a lot of firsts: lasers on my face and chest, neurotoxins and fillers, as well as new kinds of ingredients and formulas. But as the saying goes, “It gets worse before it gets better”—and that's often the case with pretty much any new skincare treatment, as anyone who's ever had an intense facial and broken out afterward can attest. And since embarking on my new ~skincare journey~, I found myself repeating those words to myself like a mantra.