Luke Hemmings: I felt constant pressure to be a certain type of person

arcamax.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuke Hemmings says he felt "constant pressure to be a certain type of person" starting out in 5 Seconds of Summer. The 25-year-old singer - who released his debut solo album, 'When Facing The Things We Turn Away From', to acclaim this month - has opened up about how overwhelming it was being catapulted to fame as a teenager in the 'Youngblood' group, and how he's never been "more sure of himself" and free to express himself now he's in his 20s.

