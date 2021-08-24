News roundup: Sullivan up for Goal of the Week, MLS All Star game, Ronaldo rumors
Andre Blake and Kai Wagner are heading to the MLS All Star Game later this week. West Ham got a big win over Leicester yesterday. Author: Sean Griswold Sean is a recent graduate of West Virginia University, who is starting a full time job in DC in September. A former runner, he now spends his free time watching soccer. Wolfsburg and Southampton FC fan as well as the Union, so 2 of those 3 are yearly disappointments. For bad sports tweets and Union Win it Wednesday contests follow @Grisly_Bear5 on Twitter.phillysoccerpage.net
Comments / 0