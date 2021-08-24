Netflix Confirms ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 3 Winter Debut, Unveils U.K. Originals ‘Dance Monsters,’ ‘Dated and Related’

Netflix U.K. is growing its stable of unscripted shows with a monster-sized dance competition, an awkward dating show that puts siblings in the hot seat and a reality series that sends a group of “snowflakes” into the wilderness to learn some home truths. The streamer has also set a winter debut for its reality hit “Too Hot to Handle.”

The streaming giant made the announcements at this week’s virtual Edinburgh TV Festival. On Monday, Anne Mensah, VP for original series, and Fiona Lamptey, director of U.K. features, discussed a “U.K. out” approach to local programming that prioritizes British subscribers but also looks for a global outlook. The strategy is abundantly clear in the programming that’s been announced, which is largely filming in the U.K. but seems to tap into universal themes.

Netflix on Tuesday said all three of its new reality and entertainment commissions would launch on the service in 2022, with fan favorite “Too Hot to Handle” returning in winter. ( Variety reported in January that the show had been renewed for seasons 2 and 3.)

Produced by Lime Pictures , “Dance Monsters” is billed as “a large-scale dancing competition with a monster twist” that uses VFX, live motion capture and facial recognition to allow competitors to transform into fantastical dance monsters that come to life in front of an expert panel of judges and a live studio audience.

In a blog post announcing the series, U.K. managers for unscripted series Ben Kelly and Daisy Lilley described the show as “hugely ambitious, with a heartfelt journey at its core as we see what happens when you really can dance like no one’s watching.”

The program was recorded in Hampshire. Executive producers are Sarah Tyekiff, Andrew Jackman and Tamsin Dodgson.

Another greenlight is “Dated and Related,” which puts pairs of siblings in the hot seat and asks them to evaluate their family member’s moves. “Imagine having to think about your sibling dating — how they flirt, how they treat their partners, and what their signature moves are,” write Kelly and Lilley.

“Having the person who knows you better than anyone should help you navigate the tricky world of dating. But will they act as the ultimate wingman and help you find love? Or scupper your plans and call you out on all your bullshit? Either way it might just be Awkward. As. Hell.”

The show is filmed in France with an international cast. All3Media-backed labels Great Scott Media and Main Event Media are producing, with executive producers including Leon Wilson, Ed Sleeman and Saul Fearnley, and Jimmy Fox and Emily Bon for Main Event.

Finally, new details have also been revealed about the previously announced “Snowflake Mountain,” which takes a bunch of clueless young adults and puts them through their paces at a wilderness survival retreat, where there’s a transformative cash prize at the end of it. At the back-to-basics camp, there is “no running water, no parents to wait on them, and, worst of all, no Wi-Fi. But, by connecting to nature, they’ll learn to graduate as fully-functioning adults.”

The series was filmed in the Lake District in north-west England, and features an international cast. The show is produced by Fremantle-backed Naked , with executive producers including Cal Turner and Jo Harcourt-Smith. Series producers are Andy Cullen, Nick Walker and Cherry Sandhu.