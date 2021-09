No, you didn't see any superstars take the field in this one for the Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars, unless you've already crowned Trevor Lawrence as one, having seen him look fairly lethal in his team's 34-14 shellacking of the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday. The rookie first-overall pick torched the Cowboys backups for two touchdowns in the first half, and his accuracy was stellar -- leaving little work to be done by his receivers to get to the intended spot. Days after being named starter and seeing Gardner Minshew traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, Lawrence is making Meyer look great.