Why Cannabis Tech Is Now More Valuable Than Cannabis Itself

Who would have bet on cannabis tech being a thing only a few years back? Previously valued at $20.5 Billion, the global cannabis market is predicted to reach $90.4 Billion by 2026. This number includes the medicinal and recreational applications of the cannabis plant. The recent forecast by Markets and Markets also predicts the European region to attain the highest CAGR growth by 2026. According to the NHS, the cannabinoids, THC, CGB, and CBD, in cannabis help relieve muscles spasms in multiples sclerosis (MS) and sickness in chemotherapy. Its effects on conditions like anorexia, AIDS, epilepsy, and others are still under clinical trials.