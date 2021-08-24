Cancel
Why Cannabis Tech Is Now More Valuable Than Cannabis Itself

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe marijuana industry just changed by 360 degrees as tech companies are now buying MSOs and cannabis licenses. The cannabis industry headlines lit up recently as software and delivery operator EAZE stepped up and bought a multi-state operator (MSO). Ho-hum, nothing to see here, just a software and TECH company not getting bought by an MSO, but the exact opposite — a company that specializes in data and delivery buying a multi-state marijuana operation.

