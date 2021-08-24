Andrew R. “Rusty” Moore
CALCUTTA — Andrew R. “Rusty” Moore, of Dunn Road, Calcutta, passed away Sunday morning, August 22, 2021, at University Hospital Cleveland. He was 66. Born in East Liverpool, July 20, 1955, he was a son of Betty D. Dock Moore of Calcutta and the late Edward J. “Abe” Moore. A lifetime area resident, he was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. A diesel mechanic by trade, he last worked at UMET in Chester. He previously worked alongside his father and son in the excavating business. He graduated from Beaver Local High School.www.reviewonline.com
Comments / 0