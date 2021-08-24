Cancel
Why plastic barriers may not work to stop COVID-19

KHOU
When the COVID pandemic started, it seemed like plastic barriers went up everywhere, so why are experts now saying they don’t really work?

Plastic barriers not effective

It seems like workplaces and stores have all become one giant salad bar with plastic barriers erected to supposedly protect us from COVID-19. But research suggest in a lot of situations they are not effective, and in some cases, might make things worse. As we have learned more about COVID-19, it’s becoming increasingly clear that it spreads through small particles in the air. Under normal conditions good airflow and ventilation can get rid of those particles. By putting up plastic barriers, researchers believe you are trapping the particles, helping them build up in certain areas.

Particles can still travel

One doctor told the New York Times to think of plastic barriers in terms of spitballs and cigarette smoke. While it would stop the spitball, the smoke would still waft over it. And for anyone behind the barrier, say in line at a store with one up, they would actually be exposed to more smoke. In fact, a study from Johns Hopkins suggested classrooms with screens on desks had an increased risk of coronavirus infection.

Specific instances barriers work

There are situations where the barriers can work. Researchers say a floor to ceiling plexiglass barrier can protect someone like a bus driver from their passengers’ particles. But in most instances, like schools, they say the focus should be on improving airflow, encouraging vaccination and wearing masks.

