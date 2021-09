A new drink is joining Starbucks's fall lineup, and surprise: it's not pumpkin-flavored. Available to order starting today, the Apple Crisp Macchiato is the coffee chain's latest creation, layered with flavors of apple and brown sugar — like the filling of an apple pie — with espresso, steamed milk, and "caramelized-spiced apple drizzle." I taste-tested the new beverage before its grand debut, and I'm here to report that it's as delicious as it sounds. In fact, I think I even prefer it over the highly coveted Pumpkin Spice Latte.