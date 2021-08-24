Cancel
Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) Lists Its Award-Winning Next-Gen WAF in AWS Marketplace

 9 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), a global edge cloud platform provider, today announced the availability of its award-winning next-gen web application firewall (WAF) as both a private listing and public offer in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. Fastly's addition to the AWS Marketplace allows businesses to quickly and efficiently access its WAF through a unified billing and procurement process, providing superior and comprehensive protection to fast-evolving tech stacks.

