Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) Lists Its Award-Winning Next-Gen WAF in AWS Marketplace
Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), a global edge cloud platform provider, today announced the availability of its award-winning next-gen web application firewall (WAF) as both a private listing and public offer in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. Fastly's addition to the AWS Marketplace allows businesses to quickly and efficiently access its WAF through a unified billing and procurement process, providing superior and comprehensive protection to fast-evolving tech stacks.
