Cara Therapeutics (CARA), Vifor Pharma Announce FDA Approval of KORSUVA

Cara Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CARA) and Vifor Pharma today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved KORSUVAâ„¢ (difelikefalin) for injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease in adults undergoing hemodialysis . KORSUVAâ„¢ injection is a first-in-class kappa opioid receptor (KOR) agonist that targets the body's peripheral nervous system. The KORSUVAâ„¢ injection new drug application (NDA) received Priority Review by the FDA, which is granted to therapies that, if approved, would offer significant improvements in the safety or effectiveness of the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of serious conditions when compared to standard applications.