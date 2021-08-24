Cancel
Be Social Group Launches BRANDEdit Summer Showroom, Connecting Influencers With Brands

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Digital Influencer Marketing firm Be Social Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN), launches its Showroom concept today, hosting a two-day Summer Showroom in West Hollywood. Participating brands include Bondi Sands, EyeBuyDirect, MATE The Label, and Peach and Lily, among many others, with key creators in the beauty, fashion, and lifestyle spaces to attend.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

