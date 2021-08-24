Texas power demand to hit record high during Tuesday heat

HOPKINTON, R.I. (CBS) — Thousands of houses and stores were without power in Rhode Island after Tropical Storm Henri made landfall in Westerly and then moved across the state. Governor Dan McKee said it could take days before electricity is restored. With 90 degrees in the forecast for Tuesday, crews are working as fast as they can. Bucket trucks and linemen got right to work in Hopkinton, RI where police said roughly 30 streets were blocked by damaged power lines and trees. “It wasn’t that bad, it was a little windy, we had some rain. We lost power at about 11:30,” said Hopkinton resident Bob McGilvry. He’s worried that though the storm didn’t feel ferocious, clean up could take days. “Because sometimes you wait three, four, five days before we get power,” McGilvry explained. Long-time Rhode Islander Bob Malo said his power is out, but it could have been much worse. “I’ve been through Carol, I’ve been through Bob, I’ve been through Gloria. We’re still here thank God,” Malo said.