Texas power demand to hit record high during Tuesday heat

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

(Reuters) -The Texas power grid operator forecast demand would reach a record high on Tuesday as homes and businesses crank up their air conditioners to escape another heat wave. The grid, however, also forecast power use would reach that level on Monday, only to pull back that outlook as cooler...

www.streetinsider.com

Related
Energy IndustryFarm and Dairy

Appalachian shale gas production hits record high this year

The Appalachian Basin saw record shale natural gas production in the first half of 2021. The Energy Information Administration reported Sept. 1 that production in the Marcellus and Utica shales averaged 31.9 billion cubic feet per day during the first half of the year. That’s the highest average for a six-month period since production began in 2008.
West Palm Beach, FLWPTV

Near-record heat with highs reaching the low-mid 90s

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Showers and storms developing around the lake and moving towards the coast for the late-afternoon-evening with rain fizzling out around sunset. Tomorrow, highs in the low 90s with mostly cloudy skies and scattered afternoon-evening showers and storms. Friday, a mix of sun and clouds and...
EnvironmentPosted by
Axios

Where it stands: Ida's energy aftermath

The restoration of Gulf Coast power services and petroleum facilities won't be quick, easy or clean. Driving the news: Almost 988,000 homes and businesses are without power in Louisiana, per tracking service PowerOutage.US — a slight improvement from the storm's immediate aftermath. On the petro front, Argus Media notes that...
EnvironmentMIT Technology Review

How to keep the power on during hurricanes and heat waves and fires and …

Global warming is underscoring the point, again and again and again, that the infrastructure in the US was built for the climate conditions of the past. Hurricane Ida, turbocharged by unusually warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, plunged New Orleans into darkness after reportedly knocking out all eight of the transmission lines into the city.
Wichita, KSKWCH.com

Higher heat and humidity Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our warm and muggy morning will soon transition into a hot and humid afternoon. Wake-up temperatures in the middle to upper 70s will soar to around 100 degrees this afternoon and when factor in the humidity, it will feel like 103-106 degrees.
New Orleans, LAwgno.com

Record-breaking high temperatures Tuesday!

The forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is stifling and will be all day Tuesday. Be intentional in staying hydrated, staying indoors in the air conditioning when possible, and wearing lighter colors plus sunscreen. Remember to look before you lock, as well. Highs, themselves, will reached upper 90s if...
Roanoke, VAWSLS

Stay cool! Near-record heat expected Tuesday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – Sunshine and high heat continue into our Tuesday, leading to near-record highs in parts of the area. Most of us reach into the low to mid 90s after about 1 p.m. As we’ve said multiple times this summer, make sure you’re listening to your body. Drink water, take breaks, seek shade, etc.
Environmentwfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Near-record heat Tuesday, low rain chances ahead

(WFXR) — There will be little relief from the heat for the next several days. Some patchy fog will impact the Tuesday morning commute. Once the fog dissipates, we’re looking at another mostly sunny and hot day ahead. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s and into the mid-90s. Some spots, like Roanoke and Lynchburg, will approach record-breaking heat.
Shreveport, LATyler Morning Telegraph

ArkLaTex Heat Advisory for Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Dangerous levels of heat and humidity are expected on Tuesday. The Shreveport National Weather Service Office has issued a Heat Advisory for all of the ArkLaTex from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feel like temperatures in the shade could rise up over 105 to 109 degrees during...
Hopkinton, RIPosted by
CBS Boston

Power Crews Hope To Restore Electricity In Rhode Island Before Heat Returns Tuesday

HOPKINTON, R.I. (CBS) — Thousands of houses and stores were without power in Rhode Island after Tropical Storm Henri made landfall in Westerly and then moved across the state. Governor Dan McKee said it could take days before electricity is restored. With 90 degrees in the forecast for Tuesday, crews are working as fast as they can. Bucket trucks and linemen got right to work in Hopkinton, RI where police said roughly 30 streets were blocked by damaged power lines and trees. “It wasn’t that bad, it was a little windy, we had some rain. We lost power at about 11:30,” said Hopkinton resident Bob McGilvry. He’s worried that though the storm didn’t feel ferocious, clean up could take days. “Because sometimes you wait three, four, five days before we get power,” McGilvry explained. Long-time Rhode Islander Bob Malo said his power is out, but it could have been much worse. “I’ve been through Carol, I’ve been through Bob, I’ve been through Gloria. We’re still here thank God,” Malo said.
Texas Statebondbuyer.com

Southwest bond volume hits first-half record even as Texas slips

Municipal bond volume in the Southwest region increased slightly in the first half of 2021 as its seven other states more than made up for a decline in Texas. Across the region, volume rose 2.9% year-over-year through June, according to the data collection firm Refinitiv, besting the previous first-half record for the region, set in 2020.
EnvironmentNBC Washington

DC Air Quality Alert: Code Orange Issued During High Heat

An air quality alert is in effect in the Washington, D.C., area Wednesday, and sensitive groups are warned to limit time outside. The National Weather Service downgraded the D.C. area's air quality index to code orange Wednesday. Pollution coupled with high heat could affect sensitive groups including children, senior citizens and people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases.
Environmentwfxrtv.com

Photos show black slick in water near Gulf oil rig after Ida

PORT FOURCHON, La. (AP) — Photos show what appears to be a miles long oil slick near an offshore rig in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ida, according to aerial survey imagery released Wednesday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and reviewed by The Associated Press. The government...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Nasdaq hits record high on energy, tech boost

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as a full U.S. approval of a COVID-19 shot helped boost shares of energy and travel-related companies, while gains in technology stocks lifted the Nasdaq to a fresh high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47.0 points, or 0.13%, at...
Kansas City, MOKMBC.com

Dangerous heat continues Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It will be mostly clear warm and humid this evening with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday through Thursday will be very hot with highs in the mid and upper 90s and heat index values of 100 to 108. The weekend will still be...

