Marketers Use Surveys to Measure, Track, and Optimize Previously Hard-to-track Channels

This prestigious recognition comes on the heels of a banner year for Act-On Act-On Software, the leading growth marketing automation platform, announced it was one of two vendors named to the Constellation ShortList™ for both B2C Marketing Automation and B2B Marketing Automation in Q3 2021. The technology vendors and service providers featured in the program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopter and fast follower organizations. Act-On was listed as one of eight top vendors and, as a part of the list, is recognized as a leader in marketing automation.