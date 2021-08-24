Mister Car Wash, Inc (MCW) Prices 12M Share Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders at $19.57/sh
Mister Car Wash, Inc. ("Company" NYSE: MCW) today announced the pricing of the previously announced secondary offering of 12,000,000 shares of its common stock by investment funds affiliated with Leonard Green & Partners, L.P., several members of the Company's management team and several other pre-IPO investors of the Company (collectively, the "Selling Stockholders") at a public offering price of $19.57 per share. The offering consists entirely of shares of common stock to be sold by the Selling Stockholders. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares of common stock by the Selling Stockholders. The offering is expected to close on or about August 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Selling Stockholders also granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,800,000 additional shares of common stock.
