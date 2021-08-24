Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Mister Car Wash, Inc (MCW) Prices 12M Share Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders at $19.57/sh

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Mister Car Wash, Inc. ("Company" NYSE: MCW) today announced the pricing of the previously announced secondary offering of 12,000,000 shares of its common stock by investment funds affiliated with Leonard Green & Partners, L.P., several members of the Company's management team and several other pre-IPO investors of the Company (collectively, the "Selling Stockholders") at a public offering price of $19.57 per share. The offering consists entirely of shares of common stock to be sold by the Selling Stockholders. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares of common stock by the Selling Stockholders. The offering is expected to close on or about August 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Selling Stockholders also granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,800,000 additional shares of common stock.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Stocks#Ipo#Mcw#Streetinsider Premium#Mcw#Leonard Green Partners#L P#Company#The Selling Stockholders#Sec#Morgan Stanley Co#Llc#Ny 10014
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Meten EdtechX Education Group (METX) Prices 200M Share Offering at $0.30/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase ordinary shares ("Offering"), with gross proceeds to the Company expected to be approximately $60 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated expenses payable by the Company. The Offering equates to 200,000,000 of the Company's ordinary shares at a price of $0.30 per share. The pre-funded warrants shall be offered at the same price per share as the ordinary shares, less the $0.01 per share exercise price of each pre-funded warrant. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this Offering for capital expenditure, general corporate and working capital needs. The ordinary shares are trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "METX". The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on September 7, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) Files for up tp $100M IPO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH), a health technology company, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Cue intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "HLTH".
StocksStreetInsider.com

Culp, Inc. (CULP) Misses Q1 EPS by 4c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) reported Q1 EPS of $0.08, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.12. Revenue for the quarter came in at $83 million versus the consensus estimate of $77.39 million.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Asana, Inc. (ASAN) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c; Guides Q3 Revs Higher

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.23), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.26). Revenue for the quarter came in at $89.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $82.31 million.
StocksStreetInsider.com

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) PT Lowered to $35 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Vikram Bagri lowered the price target on ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) to $35.00 (from $39.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Focus Universal Inc (FCUV) Prices 2M Share Secondary Offering at $5/sh; Uplists to Nasdaq

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) today announced the pricing of a firm commitment underwritten public offering of 2,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 (the "Offering"). The aggregate gross proceeds from the Offering are expected to total $10 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated Offering expenses payable by Focus Universal.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (AFTR.U) Announces 25M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: AFTR.U), a special purpose acquisition company focused on the intersection of healthcare and technology, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "AFTR.U" beginning August 12, 2021.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (ELYM) Prices 6.4M Share IPO at $12.50/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELYM) a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,400,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $12.50 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Eliem. Eliem has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 960,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, and other offering expenses payable by Eliem, are expected to be $80.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Worksport Ltd (WKSP) Prices Upsized 3.27M Share Offering at $5.50/sh; Uplists to Nasdaq; Announces 1-for-20 Reverse Stock Split

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Worksport Ltd. (OTC: WKSP) today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 3,272,727 units at a price to the public of $5.50 per unit. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $6.05. The common stock and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately. The common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 4, 2021, under the symbols "WKSP" and "WKSPW," respectively. Worksport expects to receive gross proceeds of $18.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In connection with the offering, the Company will effectuate a reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of 1-for-20. The reverse stock split is expected to be effective at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time, on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The share numbers and pricing information in this release are adjusted to reflect the impact of the reverse stock split.
StocksStreetInsider.com

authID.ai (AUID) Prices 1.43M Share Offering at $7/sh; Announces Nasdaq Uplisting

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. authID.ai (Nasdaq: AUID) (today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 1,428,571 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $7.00 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $10 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and estimated offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 214,285 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company. The offering is expected to close on August 26, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Progenity (PROG) Prices 40M Share+Warrant Offering at $1/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Progenity, Inc. ("Progenity") (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 40,000,000 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to 40,000,000 shares of its common stock. Each share of common stock is being sold together with one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at a combined public offering price of $1.00 per share of common stock and accompanying warrant, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.00 per share, are exercisable immediately, and will expire five years following the date of issuance. Progenity expects to receive gross proceeds from the underwritten public offering of approximately $40 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

RumbleOn Inc. (RMBL) Announces Proposed Public Offering of its Class B Common Stock

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RumbleOn, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBL) (the "Company" or "RumbleOn"), an e-commerce company using innovative technology to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles, today announced that it is proposing to offer and sell, subject to market conditions, shares of its Class B Common Stock in an underwritten public offering. The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of the shares of Class B Common Stock offered in the public offering to cover over-allotments, if any. All of the Class B Common Stock is being offered by the Company.
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Mister Car Wash stock extends selloff after share offering prices at 4.9% discount

Shares of Mister Car Wash Inc. slumped 5.7% in premarket trading Tuesday, extending earlier losses, after the car wash company announced the pricing of its secondary stock offering at 4.9% discount. Selling stockholders of the company raised a total of about $234.8 million as the 12 million share offering priced at $19.57 a share, which is below Monday's closing price of $20.57. The company will not receive any proceeds from the offering. Morgan Stanley is the sole underwriter of the offering. The selling stockholders have graded Morgan Stanley with an option to buy up to 1.8 million additional share. The stock, which went public on June 25, has dropped 12.6% over the past month, while the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 1.2% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 1.5%.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Performant Financial (PFMT) Prices 10.5M Share Offering at $3.80/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Performant Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: PFMT) (the "Company"), a leading provider of technology-enabled audit, recovery, and related analytics services in the United States with a focus in the healthcare payment integrity services industry, today announced the pricing of an underwritten registered public offering of up to 10,525,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $3.80 per share.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (SSBK) Prices 996K Share IPO at $19/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the "Bank"), announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 996,429 shares of common stock offered by Southern States and 1,003,571 shares of common stock offered by certain selling stockholders, at a price to the public of $19.00 per share, resulting in estimated net proceeds to Southern States, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, of approximately $15.8 million. Southern States' common stock is expected to begin trading on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "SSBK" on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The offering is expected to close on or about August 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN) Prices 35.3M Share+Warrant Offering at $0.85/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 35,294,117 shares of common stock or common stock equivalents (which includes pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of common stock in lieu of shares of common stock) and investor warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 35,294,117 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) is being sold together with one investor warrant to purchase one share of common stock at a combined offering price of $0.85, for total gross proceeds of approximately $30.0 million, before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Sonnet. The investor warrants have an exercise price of $0.85 per share. The offering is expected to close on or about August 24, 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Ping Identity (PING) Prices 6m Share Follow-on Offering of Common Stock by Selling Shareholders at $23.85/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) ("Ping Identity"), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, today announced the pricing of a public follow-on offering of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock by investment funds affiliated with Vista Equity Partners at a price to the public of $23.85 per share. Such selling shareholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of common stock on the same terms and conditions. This offering will not dilute ownership of any existing investors. Ping Identity will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling shareholders, and will not issue any shares of its common stock in the offering. The offering is expected to close on August 18, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Performance Food Group (PFGC) Completes the Acquisition of Core-Mark

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (Core-Mark). The transaction creates a best-in-class convenience business within PFG's Vistar segment that includes the Core-Mark and Eby-Brown businesses. The expanded convenience business will continue to operate under Core-Mark and will be headquartered in Westlake, Texas with Eby maintaining ongoing operations in Naperville, Illinois. Scott McPherson will continue in his role as President and Chief Executive Officer of Core-Mark, and Tom Wake will continue as President and Chief Executive Officer of Eby-Brown, reporting to Mr. McPherson.

Comments / 0

Community Policy