Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. This Qualified Retirement Agreement (“Agreement”) confirms your agreement with Autodesk, Inc. (“Autodesk” or the “Company”) about your continued employment and Qualified Retirement with the Company. It is intended that this Agreement be subject to the Autodesk Amended and Restated Severance Plan and Summary Plan Description (the “Severance Plan”), which by reference is incorporated as a part of this agreement. In consideration of the mutual promises and agreements described herein you and the Company agree as follows.