Which other MLB players could potentially join 500 HR club?

Miguel Cabrera made MLB history with his 500th career home run, becoming only the 28th player that the game has ever seen achieve such an impressive feat. The fact that just 28 players out of baseball history's 22,504 major leaguers — that's the number that Baseball Reference gives — makes it an incredibly rare accomplishment. Rarer than the number of players in the Hall of Fame. Rarer than the prestigious 3,000 hit club. Almost as rare as the elusive perfect game, of which there are only 23 in over 200,000 games played.