Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m Loan

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2021) - Millennial Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ML) (FSE: A3N2) (OTCQB: MLNLF) ("Millennial" or the "Company") and Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (HK: 1772) (OTCQX: GNENF) ("Ganfeng") announced on July 16, 2021 that they had entered into a definitive arrangement agreement dated July 16, 2021 pursuant to which Ganfeng, through a British Columbia subsidiary, will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Millennial (each, a "Common Share") by way of a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"). On August 27, 2021, Millennial announced it had received an interim order of the British Columbia Supreme Court authorizing and approving various matters in connection with the Arrangement under the British Columbia Business Corporations Act including the holding of a special meeting (the "Meeting") to approve the Arrangement.